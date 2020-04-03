Man going to visit his girlfriend among 16 arrested in Jozi lockdown roadblock
Johannesburg authorities have nailed more than a dozen chancers who were trying to breach lockdown regulations — including one man who was en route to visit his girlfriend.
They were bust as the Metro Police carried out rockblocks on Johannesburg's N1.
“Someone has come here and told us that their grandmother has died. And then upon further investigation they have actually come out with the truth that they are going to see their girlfriend,” said city spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase.
At least 16 motorists were arrested on Friday morning.
Operation underway on the N1 Soweto offramp #COVID19 #Covid_19SA pic.twitter.com/KcZBVve6bt— Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) April 3, 2020
“People are really not taking seriously the call by the president that they must stay at home. People are seeking to mislead law enforcement officers,” Ndamase said.
He called on people to remain home, stressing that the lockdown was not meant to inconvenience people but keep them safe and contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Ndamase said police would continue to arrest lawbreakers.
Earlier, mayor Geoff Makhubo expressed concern at the number of vehicles that were back on the city's roads.
“It gives us worry that Covid-19 might be driving on the highway and being spread throughout,” he said.