Nehawu to take legal action to compel government to protect health workers

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says it will take urgent legal action against the government to compel it to protect its members on duty and at risk of contracting Covid-19.

Nehawu said it took this decision after numerous and mounting reports of the government's failure to develop and implement a rollout plan which includes provision of personal protective equipment [PPE] and sanitisers to health workers.

Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said scores of its members, who include nurses, doctors, pharmacists and porters, have thrown themselves to the front lines to carry out their duties to save the lives of people during the national epidemic.

Saphetha said even before the declaration of the state of disaster, the union had been making requests for a meeting with the health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, and departmental officials, but to no avail.

Saphetha said the union had written to the employer seeking information about government plans to enforce the provisions of the Occupational Health and Safety Act to ensure workers on duty would be protected.

He said the union had also taken additional steps, including making proposals to the government’s national nerve centre, to mitigate the situation.

The union has raised a number of concerns, including inadequate supply of PPEs and sanitisers, the lack of ventilators and quarantine beds, and the provision of transportation for all critical workers during the lockdown.

Nehawu also raised concerns about catering for critical staff in the present conditions.