South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Murdered in his own home: justice for Connor

03 April 2020 - 14:07 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Keith Eybers kissed his son goodbye, unaware that it would be the last time he would see his 14-year-old son Connor Isaacs alive.
Keith Eybers kissed his son goodbye, unaware that it would be the last time he would see his 14-year-old son Connor Isaacs alive.
Image: Supplied

Listen to the story: 

On March 27 2019, 14-year-old Connor Isaacs was getting ready to spend the day playing Xbox in his room. He and his dad had just moved to a safer neighbourhood so that Connor would be able to spend his school holidays at home while his dad worked.

Keith Eybers kissed his son goodbye, unaware that it would be the last time he would see Connor alive. Sometime between when his dad left and 6.30pm when he arrived home, Connor was accosted in his bedroom and brutally murdered.

One year later the investigation continues and though we are so close to justice for Connor, investigators need eyewitnesses to talk about what they saw in Glenhaven, Bellville South, that day.

In episode 24, True Crime SA discusses this disturbing case. We talk to Connor’s parents and their private investigator, Noel Pratten, in the hope that our discussions can help move this case forward and get #justiceforconnor 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

Murdered in his own home: justice for Connor

PODCAST | Shut in with your abuser - when lockdown turns deadly

Today thousands of South African women, children and men woke up terrified – and it has nothing to do with Covid-19. Being locked down with your ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Snuff films, drugs and lies: who really killed Tanya Flowerday?

In Episode 23 of True Crime South Africa, we discuss this horrific and truly strange case.
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Recent horrific murders highlight 'the parole predicament'

In the past few months, South Africa has experienced several horrific crimes perpetrated by offenders with violent criminal pasts.
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Frances Rasuge – was she really William Nkuna’s first victim?

Frances Rasuge said goodbye to her family and left for an appointment at a nearby hair salon, in preparation for a weekend away with her boyfriend. ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  3. Smokers 'can buy ciggies', with one condition, in Western Cape South Africa
  4. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  5. Three test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Durban teacher who died South Africa

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X