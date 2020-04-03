South Africa

POLL | What do you miss the most about life before lockdown?

03 April 2020 - 06:55 By Cebelihle Bhengu
SANDF troops patrol hostels in Johannesburg to enforce the lockdown.
Image: Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

Six days ago, SA went into lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed businesses to close and employees to work from home.

Public servants including health-care providers, traffic and police officers, members of the military and essential services providers are exempt from the lockdown.

It isn't clear if the restrictions will be extended beyond the 21 days, said health minister Zweli Mkhize during a press conference on Wednesday. 

Here are some social media reactions:

