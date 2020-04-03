South Africa

SA downgraded again as Fitch moves us further into junk

03 April 2020 - 19:55 By LUKANYO MNYANDA
Fitch downgraded SA from 'BB+' to 'BB' in another blow to the country's economy.
Fitch downgraded SA from 'BB+' to 'BB' in another blow to the country's economy.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

SA was dealt another blow late on Friday when Fitch Ratings downgraded the country further into junk, just a week after Moody’s Investors Service stripped the country of its last remaining investment grade. The rand extended its losses and crashed through R19/$.

Fitch said it had cut SA one notch to BB from BB+ because the country lacked a “clear path towards” stabilising its debt position, a situation that would be worsened by the effect of the Covid-19 shock on economic growth and public finances.

It maintained a negative outlook, meaning the next move is more likely to be further down the junk scale.

For the full story, visit BusinessLIVE.

READ MORE

Moody's downgrade will not stop fight against coronavirus: Ramaphosa

Moody's downgrade of the country's investment status to junk will not dampen the government's attempt to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, says the ...
Politics
4 days ago

Anglo American on operating during lockdown: 'We care for workers and the economy'

The mining company has defended its decision to continue operations at its Kumba Iron Ore Sishen mine in the Northern Cape during the national ...
News
2 days ago

Lockdown causes new-vehicle sales to nosedive

Physical distancing and the nationwide lockdown have led to a 29.7% plunge in local car sales in March.
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  3. Smokers 'can buy ciggies', with one condition, in Western Cape South Africa
  4. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  5. Three test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Durban teacher who died South Africa

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X