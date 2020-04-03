SA health authority reviewing stance on masks to stem Covid-19 infections

But more and more countries around the world are now following the example of Asian governments in advising people to use masks when they go out in public as concern mounts that infected people could transmit the virus before they show symptoms.

On Thursday, the NICD joined a growing number of health authorities, including the WHO and US Centres for Disease Control (CDC), in confirming itwas reconsidering its position.

"Guidelines on the use of masks are under review," said NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, without elaborating.

In recent days, health minister Zweli Mkhize and Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku have indicated that they see a greater role for masks, including when people are using crowded public transport or queuing at shops.

"Sometimes it is not possible to do physical distancing so you might need a mask," Mkhize told journalists on Wednesday evening.

The Western Cape went further, saying on Thursday it was now advising ordinary citizens to use non-medical masks when they are out in public. Acknowledging the shortage of masks and the need to prioritise limited stocks for health-care workers, it recommended that people use cloth masks.