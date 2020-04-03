School's out but matric studies go on, says Western Cape education MEC

The Western Cape education department has come up with novel ways to ensure that matric pupils do not lose valuable learning time during the lockdown.

Pupils can access study materials from home as the department takes learning online.

On its various platforms, pupils will be able to access examination papers and memoranda. The department is also rolling out a television and radio broadcast system.

“Grade 12 is already a stressful year for most learners as they complete their schooling career and face their final examinations,” education MEC Debbie Schäfer said in a statement on Friday.

“With the extended holiday and lockdown period we understand that this can cause further anxiety and distress. Schools are closed, but learning can and should continue.”