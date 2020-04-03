School's out but matric studies go on, says Western Cape education MEC
The Western Cape education department has come up with novel ways to ensure that matric pupils do not lose valuable learning time during the lockdown.
Pupils can access study materials from home as the department takes learning online.
On its various platforms, pupils will be able to access examination papers and memoranda. The department is also rolling out a television and radio broadcast system.
“Grade 12 is already a stressful year for most learners as they complete their schooling career and face their final examinations,” education MEC Debbie Schäfer said in a statement on Friday.
“With the extended holiday and lockdown period we understand that this can cause further anxiety and distress. Schools are closed, but learning can and should continue.”
Schäfer outlined the way ahead for matric pupils.
“All grade 12 learners are encouraged to revise the work covered during the first term, and work through all assignments and tests they previously completed,” she said.
“They will also need to prepare for the work ahead and for the examination process, using the Tips for Success booklets or curriculum guidelines (both located on the WCED website).
“Learners can start reading about the topics and concepts that will be introduced before they write their examinations, using different sources and to share good material with fellow learners.
“Research is an important part of learning. Self-research, analysis of materials, and summarisation are all key skills.
“Parents and guardians should encourage matric learners to focus on their work by planning specific study times, and respecting those times as a family.
“They can use the ePortal to see what is planned for their children for the remainder of the year.
“Most of all they should ensure that their children live healthy lives. Despite these very unusual circumstances, show them that you care and follow the measures to minimise the possibility of infection with the coronavirus.”
Schäfer said many teachers had set up to help pupils learn at home.
For example, Evan Papier, a life orientation teacher from Groendal Secondary School, has been teaching his grade 12 class during lockdown via WhatsApp using Google forms, with various assessments being returned using voice notes, videos and text,” she said.
“We will be providing examples of best practice later in the series and how we are assisting teachers to embrace this new concept of learning.
“However, it is evident that for those teachers that have embraced e-learning, distance learning during the holiday period is business as usual. For them, teaching continues, it is only the physical environment that has changed.”