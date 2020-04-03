Seven days down and only 14 more days of #AlcoholFreeSA
SA has been in lockdown for seven days, with widespread restrictions on movement, borders shut and travel restrictions in place.
Regulations state that only essential items can be purchased during the lockdown, and "essential items" does not include booze.
A week into the 21-day lockdown, many South Africans have celebrated the lack of alcohol in their homes while others have bemoaned the idea of 14 more days without dop. From still having money in their account to not having hideous hangovers, here's what some had to say.
1 week after payday and I still have more that two tawa on my account #AlcoholFreeSA pic.twitter.com/qmPUdt7HHM— Vladimir Ndaba (@nqobakonke) April 2, 2020
This is one of the saddest pictures ever #AlcoholFreeSA pic.twitter.com/ODKF34Ugjx— popsiiephapsiieThe M (@NgcoboNtandoz) April 2, 2020
I may have to write to the President requesting that alcohol should not be sold after 18:00 in South Africa even after this lockdown. Clearly South Africans can do this. #AlcoholFreeSA— Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) April 3, 2020
#AlcoholFreeSA i still have something on my account, thanks to Lockdown— Ntimane Tshepo (@I_Am_Prof) April 3, 2020
Back in the day, during this time I be coming back from groove. #AlcoholFreeSA pic.twitter.com/7nl1wpPkgE— Zach Mdeni (@ZachMdeni) April 3, 2020
When I think about this... #AlcoholFreeSA pic.twitter.com/GwPhsFGRLD— Lungeka Mavundla↗️ (@MavundlaLungeka) April 2, 2020