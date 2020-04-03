South Africa

Seven days down and only 14 more days of #AlcoholFreeSA

03 April 2020 - 12:06 By Jessica Levitt
Drinkers will have to survive on their pre-lockdown rations as they have 14 more days to go before they can replenish their liquor supplies.
Image: 123RF/kzenon

SA has been in lockdown for seven days, with widespread restrictions on movement, borders shut and travel restrictions in place.

Regulations state that only essential items can be purchased during the lockdown, and "essential items" does not include booze.

A week into the 21-day lockdown, many South Africans have celebrated the lack of alcohol in their homes while others have bemoaned the idea of 14 more days without dop. From still having money in their account to not having hideous hangovers, here's what some had to say.

