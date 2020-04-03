South Africa

Trauma unit at Durban's St Augustine's hospital closed amid Covid-19 testing

03 April 2020 - 11:27 By Lwandile Bhengu
The trauma unit of St Augustine's hospital was shut on Friday. Managers said they were 'working on a statement' to explain what was happening.
The trauma unit of St Augustine's hospital was shut on Friday. Managers said they were 'working on a statement' to explain what was happening.
Image: Lwandile Bhengu

The trauma unit at Durban's St Augustine's hospital was temporarily shut down on Friday.

When TimesLIVE visited the hospital on Friday morning,  security guards at the hospital said no-one was allowed to enter the unit at the hospital because of the “virus”. 

Patients coming in were either being diverted to ambulances stationed outside the emergency room entrance or being diverted to other hospitals.

A doctor who didn't want to be identified said the unit was put on precautionary shutdown amid coronavirus testing.

“We are not sure what is happening but we are told there is swabbing of patients and staff.”

The hospital said that they were working on a statement.

This is a developing story.

Dreadful disease Covid-19 took my 81-year-old mom, says grieving son

A grieving Durban man confirmed that his 81- year-old mother died from Covid-19-related complications in hospital on Thursday afternoon.
News
20 hours ago

Three test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Durban teacher who died

Three people - including two youngsters - who had contact with a Durban teacher who died on Tuesday due to Covid-19 - have tested positive for the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  3. Smokers 'can buy ciggies', with one condition, in Western Cape South Africa
  4. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  5. Three test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Durban teacher who died South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X