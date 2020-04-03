WATCH | Durban's quiet CBD from the skies

While movement in Durban's central business district (CBD) remains mainly quiet, there were a fair number of taxis ferrying passengers on Friday morning.

TimesLIVE embarked on a flight with the Black Eagle Lenmed1 Aeromedical helicopter over parts of Durban's CBD and beachfront, where taxis were operating.

This follows an announcement made by transport minister Fikile Mbalula, that minibus taxis will be limited to 70% passenger capacity, going back on an earlier order that full loads would be permitted if occupants wore masks.

Taxis have been given the go ahead to provide public transport for essential workers required in various sectors, including food and medical industries, to and from work.

Originally the regulations for Covid-19 lockdown prescribed a 50% loading capacity, but Mbalula on Wednesday relaxed the restrictions on public transport vehicles after taxi operators threatened to go on a national strike.

Mbalula said when passengers didn't wear masks, public transport vehicles were to reduce the number of maximum passengers to 70% of the licensed capacity.