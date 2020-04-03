South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Command council briefs media on revised Covid-19 lockdown regulations

NOTE: The feed is expected to start at 16:00

03 April 2020 - 16:08 By TimesLIVE

Members of the national command council in the economic cluster will on Friday brief the nation on economic matters.

This comes after the government announced revised Covid-19 lockdown regulations gazetted on Thursday.

The council announced that informal traders were now allowed to sell goods during the lockdown, provided they had permits.

Small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni also unveiled a scheme to help spaza shop owners during the lockdown.

Strict terms and conditions will apply, however.

Ntshavheni said South African and foreign spaza shop owners would get help as long as they are properly registered. 

