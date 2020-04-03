WATCH | South African tenor performs for neighbours from his balcony during lockdown

Music has a way of connecting us. Or in the words of the ancient Greek philosopher Plato: “Music and rhythm find their way into the secret places of the soul.”

For South African-born international tenor Pierre van der Westhuizen, who lives in Somerset West, his passion is to “sing music of all different aspects of life”.

Born into a family of six musicians, Van der Westhuizen said he had been singing since the age of three.

“I've been involved with various music groups, but my solo career is professional for the past 20 years,” said Van der Westhuizen, who has travelled all over the world on concert tours.

During the lockdown, Van der Westhuizen said he has been practising music and spending time with family.

“Good food, good coffee and Netflix.”