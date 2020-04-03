Water tanks roll out to Hammanskraal, Benoni and Soweto

The department of water & sanitation (DWS) in Gauteng has stepped up efforts to relieve water shortages by delivering 852 water tanks and 20 tankers to water-stressed communities that have the least capacity to avert the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the province.

In a united effort to curb the spread of the virus, the department said it was working collaboratively with Rand Water and municipalities to provide water to desperate communities in the most densely populated informal settlements.

Various areas in the province, including Roodepoort, Soweto and Ennerdale in the City of Johannesburg, and Hammanskraal in the City of Tshwane, benefited from the effort. Other areas that benefited include municipalities in the West Rand District Municipality, as well as Benoni in Ekurhuleni.

Roodepoort received 100 water tanks with a capacity of 2,500l, while Soweto got 194 tanks with 2,500l capacity and 16 tanks that hold 5,000l.

Hammanskraal got assistance with 57 water tanks, of which 37 have a capacity of 2,500l and the rest have a capacity of 5,000l. Nine water tankers were also delivered.

In Benoni, 70 water tanks with a capacity of 2,500l and four water tankers were delivered.