Western Cape seeks medical volunteers as Covid-19 cases rise to 418

The number of Covid-19 patients in the Western Cape rose by 25 to 418 on Friday, said premier Alan Winde. Twenty-five were in hospital, with seven in intensive care.

Winde launched an appeal for people with medical training to volunteer for possible call-up.

“We have received numerous requests to volunteer and offers to help and we are now asking local medically trained personnel to join our database for possible call-up when needed,” he said.