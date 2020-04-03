South Africa

Western Cape seeks medical volunteers as Covid-19 cases rise to 418

03 April 2020 - 16:54 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape premier Alan Winde. File photo.
Image: Sowetan/Mohau Mofokeng

The number of Covid-19 patients in the Western Cape rose by 25 to 418 on Friday, said premier Alan Winde. Twenty-five were in hospital, with seven in intensive care.

Winde launched an appeal for people with medical training to volunteer for possible call-up.

“We have received numerous requests to volunteer and offers to help and we are now asking local medically trained personnel to join our database for possible call-up when needed,” he said.

How Covid-19 cases are distributed across the Western Cape on April 3 2020.
Image: Western Cape government

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said the pandemic, on top of the burden of disease the health system was already carrying, was placing facilities under tremendous pressure.

“I call on all available health professionals to take up this opportunity to make a meaningful contribution and to assist in our response to this pandemic,” she said.

Covid-19 cases in Cape Town on April 3 2020.
Image: Western Cape government

Doctors, nurses and emergency medical service personnel who were not already working for the department could offer their services on a volunteer recruitment website.

Winde said community Covid-19 screening would be rolled out from Monday in the following areas: Town2 and Ilitha Park, Khayelitsha; Happy Valley; Bo-Kaap; Bishop Lavis; Philippi; Kwanonqaba, Mossel Bay; and Mbekweni, Paarl.

“Community screening is going to be an important tool ... and we will be announcing new and additional sites as they are confirmed,” he said. “Our community health-care workers will be identifiable by their uniforms and ID cards, and members of the public are advised to request the person's credentials as part of rigorous safety precautions.”

