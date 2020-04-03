Who will get a hospital bed? Plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Doctor Angelique Coetzee is president of the SA Medical Association. She explains how the scale could be implemented: “It is a fair scale. It will be evaluated and applied constantly, so you can move up if your condition improves. So everyone will be treated equally”.

She has a stern warning for South Africans, not only to improve their chances with the scale but to ease the burden on the overstretched health sector though.

“If you have an underlying condition such as diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure, you have to get it under control right now.”

Doctor Jan Swanepoel, who is a member of the South African Critical Care Association, says people just have to keep in mind that nobody wants to be in the position where they have to tell you that nothing more can be done for you. “We will always help as much as we can.”

He says one of the things the guidelines for the scale was based on, is three months of data from other countries. “We could see what was happening there. And you can see which patients are not going to make it ...

“We have to be prepared for large numbers of ill patients. But I really hope I am wrong,” he adds.

“It is sad, but choices will have to be made when we reach that point,” Coetzee concludes.