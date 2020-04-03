Who will get a hospital bed? Plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
The inconvenient truth is that if thousands of South Africans get seriously ill from Covid-19, we won't have enough ICU beds for all. How do you fairly decide who should be helped first and who has the best chance of survival?
The answer lies in a scientific points scale that gives everyone an equal start.
We simply don't have enough specialists and trained nurses for critical care for all, and not enough ventilators either. A ventilator is not a guarantee that you will survive in any case. It merely supports life, as Sars-Cov2 attacks 20% of those who get diseased lungs. Those 20% are the ones who need to be hospitalised, and 5% need critical care.
In this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad we look at who gets this critical care, as well as other aspects about the corona pandemic.
Doctor Angelique Coetzee is president of the SA Medical Association. She explains how the scale could be implemented: “It is a fair scale. It will be evaluated and applied constantly, so you can move up if your condition improves. So everyone will be treated equally”.
She has a stern warning for South Africans, not only to improve their chances with the scale but to ease the burden on the overstretched health sector though.
“If you have an underlying condition such as diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure, you have to get it under control right now.”
Doctor Jan Swanepoel, who is a member of the South African Critical Care Association, says people just have to keep in mind that nobody wants to be in the position where they have to tell you that nothing more can be done for you. “We will always help as much as we can.”
He says one of the things the guidelines for the scale was based on, is three months of data from other countries. “We could see what was happening there. And you can see which patients are not going to make it ...
“We have to be prepared for large numbers of ill patients. But I really hope I am wrong,” he adds.
“It is sad, but choices will have to be made when we reach that point,” Coetzee concludes.
