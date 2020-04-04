COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Drogba slams scientists who want Covid-19 vaccine tested in Africa

April 4 2020 - 11:32

UK unlikely to relax coronavirus lockdown until end of May — top epidemiologist

Britain will not be able to relax its stringent lockdown rules until the end of May, a leading government adviser said on Saturday, warning that first the spread of coronavirus must slow and intense testing must be introduced.

Neil Ferguson, a leading professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, said work was under way to establish how more relaxed rules could be introduced in time.