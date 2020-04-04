COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Drogba slams scientists who want Covid-19 vaccine tested in Africa
April 4 2020 - 11:32
UK unlikely to relax coronavirus lockdown until end of May — top epidemiologist
Britain will not be able to relax its stringent lockdown rules until the end of May, a leading government adviser said on Saturday, warning that first the spread of coronavirus must slow and intense testing must be introduced.
Neil Ferguson, a leading professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, said work was under way to establish how more relaxed rules could be introduced in time.
April 4 2020 - 11:21
New York in 'race against time' as Trump stresses face masks are voluntary
Surging deaths in New York City and New Orleans showed that a wave of lethal coronavirus infections expected to overwhelm hospitals, even in relatively affluent, urban areas with extensive health care systems, has begun to crash down on the United States.
April 4 2020 - 10:45
IN PICTURES | Space and spray: saftey measures enforced in Joburg
Disinfectant was sprayed around shops in Johannesburg on Friday while shoppers practiced physical distancing.
April 4 2020 - 10:18
'Africans are not guinea pigs' - Drogba slams scientists who suggested testing Covid-19 vaccine in Africa
Two leading French doctors on Friday insisted they had been misunderstood after sparking a storm of criticism by discussing the idea of testing a vaccine for coronavirus in Africa.
Although they later apologised for any offence caused if their comments had not been clear, former international and Ivory Coast football star Didier Drogba joined lawyers and a French anti-racism organisation in criticising the remarks made on Wednesday in a broadcast on the LCI channel.
April 4 2020 - 10:15
'I survived 24 weeks of isolation. People are tougher than they think'
Zwelethu Mazibuko wants to tell South Africans taking strain during the lockdown or placed in medical isolation due to Covid-19: “You will survive this.”
He should know.
A horrific car accident shattered his body, and after a painstaking two-year recovery process he was placed in medical isolation for 24 weeks due to a deadly superbug he caught in the hospital.
April 4 2020 - 9:48
FIFA cancels all June internationals over virus
All international football matches scheduled for June were postponed on Friday following the first meeting of FIFA's coronavirus working group.
It was also decided to hold discussions with confederations to draw up a revised schedule for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which have been shelved.
April 4 2020 - 9:45
Serie A says no date for return to action
Serie A bosses said that doubts remain over when football can return to Italy as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.
All sport in Italy is suspended until at least April 13 as a result of Covid-19, which has killed nearly 15,000 people in the country.
April 4 2020 - 9:23
April 4 2020 - 9:14
R500,000 hangover for Cape Town tavern selling booze during lockdown
A tavern's decision to keep selling alcohol in defiance of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions cost it more than R500,000 on Friday.
That was the value of the stock confiscated in Dunoon, Cape Town, after two men selling alcohol from a car led them to the tavern.
April 4 2020 - 9:03
Danny K and Kabelo Mabalane want to raise funds for masks to fight Covid-19
Local musicians Danny K and Kabelo Mabalane, founders of Shout SA, have launched a campaign to help raise money to buy masks for health care workers and patients.
Shout SA has partnered with SMD Technologies, a private company, to raise funds for the Shout4Masks campaign, which was launched on Friday.
April 4 2020 - 9:01
Bassie spreads hope during lockdown with gospel song
While many in Mzansi freak out over the spread of Covid-19 and worry about the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to curb its spread, Bassie Kumalo is spreading hope.
The businesswoman and former beauty queen has taken up the challenge by Tyler Perry to sing the gospel song He's Got The Whole World In His Hands, to spread hope across the globe.
April 4 2020 - 9:00
Recap of SA's latest Covid-19 stats
NEW UPDATE: There are 1505 confirmed cases of #COVID19, an increase of 43 new cases. We're deeply saddened that 2 more deaths have been newly verified bringing the total to 9. #StaySafe #StayAtHomeSA pic.twitter.com/XIUbMmpweV— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 3, 2020