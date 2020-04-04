Online memorial to be held for top HIV researcher Prof Gita Ramjee who died of Covid-19

After news of her death, Deputy President David Mabuza, who heads the SA National Aids Council, described Ramjee as a champion in the fight against HIV.

“In her, we have indeed lost a champion in the fight against the HIV epidemic, ironically at the hands of this global pandemic. In her honour, we should heed the call to flatten the curve by strengthening our responses to this global pandemic as well as continue the fight to achieve zero new HIV infections,” he said.

Ramjee’s memorial will be held via popular meetings application Zoom at 3pm.