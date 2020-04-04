South Africa

R500,000 hangover for Cape Town tavern selling booze during lockdown

04 April 2020 - 09:12 By TimesLIVE
Some of the alcohol confiscated in Dunoon by City of Cape Town metro police on April 3 2020.
Some of the alcohol confiscated in Dunoon by City of Cape Town metro police on April 3 2020.
Image: City of Cape Town

A tavern's decision to keep selling alcohol in defiance of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions cost it more than R500,000 on Friday.

That was the value of the stock confiscated in Dunoon, Cape Town, after two men selling alcohol from a car led them to the tavern.

“At around 2.30pm, metro police were tipped off about alcohol being sold from a vehicle in the area,” metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said on Saturday.

“Officers soon found the Hyundai Getz and after a short pursuit, cornered the vehicle and arrested two men for failing to remain confined being as per the lockdown regulations.”

During questioning, the men gave officers the address of the tavern, and they found a customer buying alcohol from a side door.

“Inside, officers found three individuals who were arrested for selling prohibited goods,” said Solomons.

“They also confiscated liquor, two fridges and just over R35,000 in cash. The suspects were all detained at Milnerton police station.”

