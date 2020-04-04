Three Gauteng traffic cops bust for allegedly soliciting bribe

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko has welcomed the arrest of three provincial traffic officers for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe, “pending the investigation of the facts surrounding their arrest”.

The officers — members of the Special Law Enforcement Unit (SLEU) — were arrested on Friday.

“It is alleged that the SLEU officers were arrested by the members of the Midrand SAPS, after SAPS received information that the officers went to a house in Midrand and demanded a bribe. The officers are said to have been cornered by the SAPS and arrested in Midrand, as they allegedly went to collect the remainder of the bribe they demanded,” the community safety department said in a statement.

“I welcome the arrest of the three Gauteng SLEU officers for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe. The law must take its course, without fear or favour,” said Mazibuko.

“The Gauteng department of community safety will, today, issue the three officers with letters of intent to suspend them, pending the investigation of the case.”