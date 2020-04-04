South Africa

Three Gauteng traffic cops bust for allegedly soliciting bribe

04 April 2020 - 16:16 By TimesLIVE
Three provincial traffic officers were arrested for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe.
Three provincial traffic officers were arrested for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko has welcomed the arrest of three provincial traffic officers for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe, “pending the investigation of the facts surrounding their arrest”. 

The officers — members of the Special Law Enforcement Unit (SLEU) — were arrested on Friday.

“It is alleged that the SLEU officers were arrested by the members of the Midrand SAPS, after SAPS received information that the officers went to a house in Midrand and demanded a bribe. The officers are said to have been cornered by the SAPS and arrested in Midrand, as they allegedly went to collect the remainder of the bribe they demanded,” the community safety department said in a statement.

“I welcome the arrest of the three Gauteng SLEU officers for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe. The law must take its course, without fear or favour,” said Mazibuko.

“The Gauteng department of community safety will, today, issue the three officers with letters of intent to suspend them, pending the investigation of the case.”

MORE

Three Durban cops arrested for allegedly seeking bribe from taxi driver

The Hawks arrested three policeman who allegedly sought a bribe from a taxi driver in Durban on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Police say no to R20,000 bribe, arrest KZN man for stolen vehicle

A 48-year-old man failed to dodge arrest despite having allegedly tried to offer police a R20,000 bribe after being caught with a stolen vehicle near ...
News
1 month ago

KwaZulu-Natal traffic cops get six years for soliciting R3,500 bribe

Two KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate officers have each been sentenced to six years for soliciting a R3,500 bribe
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  2. Smokers 'can buy ciggies', with one condition, in Western Cape South Africa
  3. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa
  4. Covid-19 may be on Joburg’s roads and spreading, says mayor Geoff Makhubo South Africa
  5. Three test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Durban teacher who died South Africa

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X