A week in lockdown: five stories you need to read

It's been just over one week since the government's official 21-day lockdown of SA began, and for many it has been a long and trying time.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown last month, requiring all South Africans, except emergency workers and essential-service providers, to stay at home to halt the spread of Covid-19.

A lot has happened over the past seven days, from the battle over whether we can buy cigarettes, to questions about face masks and the spread of the virus to townships.