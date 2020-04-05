COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | China sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Residents around the world take coronavirus surveillance into their own hands
A week after Malaysia ordered a partial lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, construction supervisor Hafi Nazhan saw residents in his affluent Kuala Lumpur neighbourhood jogging outside.
He took photos of people flouting the stay-at-home order and published them on Twitter, receiving hundreds of shares. Hafi's followers informed the police, who subsequently arrested 11 joggers in his neighbourhood.
Soweto suburbs are worlds apart as life changes under lockdown
You could hear a pin drop on the streets of the affluent Phase 3 in Soweto's Diepkloof Extension this week as residents stayed holed up comfortably behind their walls.
Barely a kilometre away, in Diepkloof's Zone 6, the situation was very different. Sizakele Vilakazi, 57, who shares a modest home with her four daughters and 10 grandchildren, said that with no yard to play in, the kids end up playing in the streets with other children who also have no other form of entertainment at home.
Taxi bosses to go it alone after no joy with Fikile Mbalula
The taxi industry has moved to set up its own emergency fund to cushion its members against the economic effects of the national lockdown. This follows a deadlock in meetings over funding relief with transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
Sources in the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said this week that at least R3.5bn is needed to ensure the survival of their industry as the lockdown ravages the economy.
Oskido's son out of self-isolation after returning from Spain
Veteran DJ and music mogul Oskido is breathing a sigh of relief after his son has come out of a 14-day period of self-isolation healthy and with no signs of Covid-19.
The star's son, who studies and plays soccer in Spain, returned home last month as the deadly virus spread across Europe.
Trump doubles down on his support for anti-malaria drug to treat coronavirus
President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his support for a drug that is still being tested to treat the coronavirus, saying he might take the medicine himself and encouraging others with doctor approval to do the same.
At his daily press briefing, Trump also chided some states for requesting more ventilators from the federal government than he said they needed.
China sees rise in new coronavirus cases
Mainland China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased, highlighting the difficulty in stamping out the outbreak.
The National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday that 25 of the latest cases involved people who had entered from abroad, compared with 18 such cases a day earlier. Five new locally transmitted infections were also reported on Saturday, all in the southern coastal province of Guangdong, up from a day earlier.
Experts warn about false picture of Covid-19 crisis in SA
Brace yourselves, SA.
Halfway through a 21-day lockdown, the country is fixated on daily new infection levels as it prepares for a possible Covid-19 spike that many fear could overwhelm the country's health services.
House-to-house screening and testing kicked off yesterday with a pilot programme involving more than 200 households in Umlazi, Durban, but health experts warned about SA's slow start to testing and a shortage of key protective equipment.
High-density areas in four provinces eyed for Covid relocations
Several provinces have begun identifying densely populated areas for the relocation of tens of thousands of residents from their homes in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.
But as the coronavirus that causes the disease begins to surface in townships - with infections in Alexandra, KwaMashu, Khayelitsha and Umlazi - two experts have warned against the government's plan, which was announced last month by minister of human settlements, water & sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu.
Soldiers 'forced' to patrol streets during lockdown in 'unsafe gear'
Soldiers helping to enforce the lockdown have been put at risk by sanitisers and face masks that don't meet safety standards.
Sources in the defence force and the department of defence said the poor quality of such equipment had led to anxiety among the soldiers, whose health was at risk.
SA's confirmed Covid-19 cases up 80
SA's health minister Zweli Mkhize announced in a statement released on Saturday night that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country had risen to 1,585.
This is an increase of 80 from the previously reported cases.
The minister revealed that SA now has a total of 9 confirmed deaths associated with Covid-19.