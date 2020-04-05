COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | China sees rise in new coronavirus cases

April 5 2020 - 9:37

Residents around the world take coronavirus surveillance into their own hands

A week after Malaysia ordered a partial lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, construction supervisor Hafi Nazhan saw residents in his affluent Kuala Lumpur neighbourhood jogging outside.

He took photos of people flouting the stay-at-home order and published them on Twitter, receiving hundreds of shares. Hafi's followers informed the police, who subsequently arrested 11 joggers in his neighbourhood.