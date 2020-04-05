Eastern Cape farmers, quarantined after trip to Germany, finally free to return to their homes

After being quarantined for two weeks at a lodge in Beacon Bay since their arrival last month from Germany, a group of farmers and government officials were released to their homes on Saturday.

The group, which was initially 19, returned on March 21 from Germany from an agriculture training programme. Upon their arrival at East London Airport, given the high rate of Covid-19 infections in Germany, the government took the decision to quarantine them. They were isolated from their families to monitor them and conduct tests for the novel coronavirus. The test results came back on Friday, with negative results for all.