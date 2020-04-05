South Africa

Grade 9 Soweto pupil raped and murdered after returning to shop

She went back to the shops after forgetting some items and never returned home again

05 April 2020 - 11:12 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A grade 9 pupil from Aurora Girls High School in Soweto has been raped and brutally murdered.
Image: 123RF/canjoena

A 14-year-old pupil from Aurora Girls High School was on Friday found raped and brutally murdered in a bush at Emndeni Extension, Soweto.

The grade 9 girl went to a shop on Thursday in Dobsonville and on her return home, she realised she had forgotten some items. She then went back to the shop and never returned home again.

The family searched for her and then reported her missing at the local police station.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi described her killing as a barbaric act.

“How do people sleep after committing such a barbaric, and cruel act? Indeed, this is saddening beyond comprehension. We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family and the school community. We are shattered and really feel their pain during this time of grief,” Lesufi said.

Capt Kay Makhubele said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage.

“Police are appealing to any member of the public who might have witnessed the incident or with information that can help in the investigation to please call crime stop on 08600-10111 or via MySAPS App. Callers can remain anonymous.” Makhubela said. 

