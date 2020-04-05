South Africa

IN PICTURES | 'We don't sleep' - SA's unsung heroes in fight against Covid-19

A gallery of beautiful photographs paying tribute to South Africa's unsung heroes working the streets during the national lockdown

05 April 2020 - 12:32 By Alaister Russell

While most of us are at home during the national lockdown, some South Africans are putting their lives at risk by providing an essential service.

Despite the possibility of being exposed to the coronavirus, these heroes are working hard to keep SA running during this period of national disaster.

“If you can just stay at home for us, I'm so hopeful we will win this fight. We will overcome this,” said Kholofelo Chauke, a nurse who tests South Africans for Covid-19.

"We don't sleep," said Kagiso Maoka, who runs a shelter for the homeless in the Johannesburg CBD.

