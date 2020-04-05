South Africa

KZN liquor outlet shut down for operating during lockdown

05 April 2020 - 17:25 By Kgaugelo Masweneng

Police confiscated the stock of a Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, liquor outlet owner who was busted for allegedly selling liquor despite stringent lockdown regulations.

The Tayside Bottle Store was also placed under an indefinite lockdown.

Economic development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the defiant owner and his sons denied any wrongdoing despite “compelling evidence resulting in his CCTV, cash register and point of sale equipment being seized when he could not demonstrate when the last transaction had taken place”.

“This is shocking that business owners can blatantly disregard the laws and lockdown regulations. We are investigating the allegations that this place has been selling liquor during this time,” she said.

Dube-Ncube said her department would continue to ensure that enforcement during the lockdown is heightened.

“We will go after everyone who breaks the law regardless of who they are and what their standing in society is. There are no sacred cows. I wish to applaud our entity, local Endumeni mayor and the police their swift reaction to this.”

