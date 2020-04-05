Sanef slams attack on SABC reporters by members of the public

A crew of SABC reporters in Durban was allegedly harassed and threatened by members of the public on Saturday while covering the lockdown.

“They had been reporting on the impact of the lockdown on rural communities but were later blocked and threatened by a group, not related to their news story,” the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said in a statement on Sunday.

“Thanks to the swift action of members of the Ulundi SAPS, the journalists were not injured. However, Sanef believes that journalists doing essential work — and keeping the public informed — should never be subjected to such traumatic experiences. Community members threatened to burn the SABC news vehicle.”