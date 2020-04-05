South Africa

With low demand, Eskom can now maintain its system, but warns it will be at a cost

05 April 2020 - 17:15 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The low power demand could have financial implications on consumers.
The low power demand could have financial implications on consumers.
Image: Eskom

Power utility Eskom says though the low electricity demand during the lockdown gives it an opportunity to maintain its power stations, the lower usage also has negative financial implications.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said electricity usage dropped by as much as 9,500MW on March 31 2020. On Sunday it was down 6,000MW, compared to before the lockdown.

“While this gives Eskom a much-needed break to carry out much-needed and long overdue maintenance on power stations, it obviously has big financial implications for Eskom and consequences for the consumers of electricity,” Mantshantsha said.

Last week, Eskom announced it did not foresee the implementation of load-shedding during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Eskom said to protect the integrity of the system, it had started taking some generation units off the grid. These units are available to return to service at short notice should the need arise.

“Eskom advises that as an essential and critical services supplier, some of its personnel are exempt from the provisions of the lockdown. As such, we do not expect any impediments to the generation and supply of electricity during this period.” 

MORE

Eskom condemns alleged stock theft by employee

Eskom says it has been made aware of alleged stock theft by an off-duty employee on a farm in the Northern Cape.
News
1 day ago

Eskom CEO chastised by Treasury for 'hand-picking' service providers

National Treasury has read the riot act to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, telling him to desist from "hand-picking" service providers for the power ...
Business
3 hours ago

Eskom expects no load-shedding as demand drops during lockdown

Eskom does not expect to implement load-shedding during the Covid-19 national lockdown, which is to start on midnight on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa
  2. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  3. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  4. 28 new Covid-19 cases bring Western Cape's total to 446, says Winde South Africa
  5. Smokers 'can buy ciggies', with one condition, in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X