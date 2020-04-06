South Africa

18-month-old baby found alive next to body of murdered mother

06 April 2020 - 08:03 By Iavan Pijoos
The 47-year-old woman was found with bullet wounds on her upper body.
The 47-year-old woman was found with bullet wounds on her upper body.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

An 18-month-old baby was found alive next to the body of her murdered mother at their home in Willowvale, Eastern Cape over the weekend, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said a Mahasana community member who went to visit the woman discovered her body.

The 47-year-old woman was found with bullet wounds on her upper body.

Manatha said her baby daughter was found unharmed next to her.

The woman was murdered on Friday afternoon.

Manatha said the motive for the murder was not known, and no arrests have been made.

Grade 9 Soweto pupil raped and murdered after returning to shop

She went back to the shops after forgetting some items and never returned home again
News
21 hours ago

Six suspects who 'planned to dump bodies in sea' are charged with murder

Six men arrested this week for allegedly attempting to dump three bodies in the sea in Cape Town appeared in court charged with murder on Thursday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa
  2. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  3. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  4. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  5. 28 new Covid-19 cases bring Western Cape's total to 446, says Winde South Africa

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X