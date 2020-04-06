South Africa

Bloemfontein doctor in isolation after patient tests positive for Covid-19

06 April 2020 - 15:41 By Iavan Pijoos
A doctor is self-isolating after treating a patient who later tested positive for Covid-19 at her practice in Heidedal, Bloemfontein.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

A Bloemfontein doctor is in self-isolation after one of her patients tested positive for Covid-19.

The patient showed symptoms of the respiratory illness, which is caused by the coronavirus, and the doctor referred him to hospital, where he tested positive.

Dr Nadina Wessels told TimesLIVE on Monday that the patient was treated at her practice in the suburb of Heidedal on April 2.

As a precaution, Wessels said she was in self-isolation at home and her practice had been closed pending her test results.

However, she said she had no symptoms.

On Sunday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the country had 1,655 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Of those, 87 were in the Free State.

