South Africa

Body of missing KZN fisherman recovered

06 April 2020 - 07:21 By Iavan Pijoos
The body of a fisherman who fell of a makeshift raft in the Dudley Pringle Dam on Friday was recovered on Sunday.
Image: IPSS Rescue

The body of the missing fisherman who fell off his makeshift raft in a Tongaat dam has been recovered, emergency services said.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said the man fell of his raft in the Dudley Pringle Dam on Friday.

A joint effort between IPPS Search and Rescue (SAR) division, police divers, Durban metro police, Durban and Umhlali K9 SAR and NSRI station 41 resulted in the discovery of the body on Sunday.

“Teams created a pathway through the dense floating hyacinth weed to launch a vessel to assist in search efforts. K9 Dante and K9 Ghost were utilised in the search for the fisherman.

“A short while into the second day of the search, K9 Dante located the body of the fisherman partially submerged and entangled in gill nets,” Herbst said.

