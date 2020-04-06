NGO withdraws shutdown brutality case against government

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) that took the government to court over alleged police and defence force brutality in enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown has withdrawn its case, after President Cyril Ramaphosa accused it of failing to provide admissible evidence.

The Fair and Equitable Society (FES) served a notice on lawyers for Ramaphosa and SA Police Force and SA National Defence Force ministers Bheki Cele and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, respectively, on Sunday afternoon, that it was withdrawing the case, reports BusinessLIVE.

The case was due to be argued on Tuesday. FES has yet to comment publicly on the reasons for the withdrawal of its application, in which, among other things, it sought an order that alleged law enforcement brutality during the shutdown had violated the constitution.

A source close to the case told Business Day that the NGO may re-enrol the case, after securing sworn evidence confirming the veracity of social media footage and media reports about alleged brutality, which it had relied on to make its original case.