Covid-19 | Universities consider reconfiguring academic year to match that of northern hemisphere

According to the statement, the debates that arose in the meeting held by vice-chancellors recognised that universities may be forced to stay totally closed until the national lockdown is lifted and might consider reopening around August/September alongside the university system in the northern hemisphere.

In the statement, the vice-chancellors expressed concerns around how the academic year would play out considering that most institutions had an early recess which then got extended by the subsequent lockdown.

Head of USAF Prof Ahmed Bawa said that at all times they would be guided by the evidence and science available to them and to the decisions of the national government.

“This means that as we head towards April 20, we will monitor the changes in the trajectory of the pandemic and we will shape and reshape our approach to completing the academic year accordingly,” Bawa added.