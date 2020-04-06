South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA reaches 11th death as a result of Covid-19

06 April 2020 - 06:49 By TimesLIVE
Abahlali baseMjondolo says residents in informal settlements are most vulnerable to Covid-19. File photo
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

April 6 2020 07:48

SA reaches 11th death as a result of Covid-19

Two patients in their 80s have died, bringing the death toll from Covid-19 to 11 in South Africa, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday night. Both patients had underlying medical conditions.

The country has now recorded 1,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The total number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far is 56,873, an increase of 2,936 from those reported on Saturday.

One of the patients who died was an 82-year-old woman who was admitted to ICU on March 29, the minister said. She had a fever, shortness of breath, body pains, a dry cough and sore throat.

"She also had comorbidities that included hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol."

April 6 2020 - 07:23

SA brains come up with a nifty box to protect coronavirus frontline staff

Emergency doctors at Joburg's Charlotte Maxeke Hospital have come up with an innovation to protect healthcare workers from Covid-19. 

April 6 2020 - 07:00

Universities consider reconfiguring academic year

A common reopening date, online learning and reconfiguring the academic calendar to align it with that of the northern hemisphere — these are all possible scenarios for SA tertiary institutions dealing with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

April 6 2020 - 06:35

Hunger, poverty and lockdown adds up to domestic violence crisis

Lockdown is the last thing a victim of domestic violence needs, says the director of a women's rights organisation.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of women seeking help,” she said. “The fights are happening because people are not used to being together for longer periods and being in confined spaces. There is already one woman killed [in the Eastern Cape].”

April 6 2020 - 06:02

There’s mayhem in store over who gets to define ‘essential’

Who determines a hairbrush to be a non-essential product? 

Thanks to some vague new legislation, it’s hard to know.

 

April 6 2020 - 06:03

Informal settlements a tinderbox of discontent

The government faces a revolt from residents of informal settlements who are unable to obey the strict lockdown regulations.

