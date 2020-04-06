COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA reaches 11th death as a result of Covid-19

April 6 2020 07:48

SA reaches 11th death as a result of Covid-19

Two patients in their 80s have died, bringing the death toll from Covid-19 to 11 in South Africa, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday night. Both patients had underlying medical conditions.

The country has now recorded 1,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The total number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far is 56,873, an increase of 2,936 from those reported on Saturday.

One of the patients who died was an 82-year-old woman who was admitted to ICU on March 29, the minister said. She had a fever, shortness of breath, body pains, a dry cough and sore throat.

"She also had comorbidities that included hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol."