Covid-19 | UK, Dutch and French nationals stuck in SA to fly home
Stranded Dutch, French and British nationals stuck in SA will soon be home as repatriation plans are under way.
“South Africa has been working extensively to organise repatriation flights which will enable more than 1,000 Dutch and 250 French nationals to return home. These flights will also be open to citizens from other European Union member states,” said Air France-KLM.
Pending final flights authorisations, KLM will operate five consecutive flights this week from Amsterdam to SA. Three flights will land in Cape Town and two in Johannesburg with a technical stop on the French island of Reunion.
“As these flights are governmental flights, they will not be open for sale through our traditional direct and indirect, online and offline channels. The flights are reserved for non-South African residents stranded in South Africa, who should make themselves known to their embassy in South Africa,” said the airline.
The UK also announced the first seven charter flights from SA to repatriate British travellers.
The first flight will depart from Cape Town on Thursday April 9, followed by further flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg.
These flights are for British travellers who are on holiday or on short-term visits to SA.
Minister for Africa James Duddridge said: “We have been working hard to support British people in South Africa and around the world return to the UK, prioritising the most vulnerable.
“Starting on Thursday, these charter flights will see hundreds of British people return home and I would like to express my thanks to the South African government for their help throughout this process.”
British high commissioner to South Africa Nigel Casey said: “This has been a worrying time for many British travellers in South Africa. This is why the UK has been working round the clock to support British travellers who wish to return to the UK. I am delighted to announce the first of seven charter flights from South Africa and know this will be welcome news for those wishing to get back home. My team and I here in South Africa will continue to support British travellers to get back home on these charter flights, focusing in particular on those in greatest need.”