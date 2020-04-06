Covid-19 | UK, Dutch and French nationals stuck in SA to fly home

Stranded Dutch, French and British nationals stuck in SA will soon be home as repatriation plans are under way.

“South Africa has been working extensively to organise repatriation flights which will enable more than 1,000 Dutch and 250 French nationals to return home. These flights will also be open to citizens from other European Union member states,” said Air France-KLM.

Pending final flights authorisations, KLM will operate five consecutive flights this week from Amsterdam to SA. Three flights will land in Cape Town and two in Johannesburg with a technical stop on the French island of Reunion.

“As these flights are governmental flights, they will not be open for sale through our traditional direct and indirect, online and offline channels. The flights are reserved for non-South African residents stranded in South Africa, who should make themselves known to their embassy in South Africa,” said the airline.