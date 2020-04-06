Cruise liner Amsterdam awaiting clearance to enter Durban

The luxury cruise liner Amsterdam was awaiting clearance to dock at Durban's port on Monday morning.

The vessel arrived in Durban on Sunday.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said officials were in communication with the vessel's agent and master to determine how the ship will be managed and any measures that need to be put in place.

The vessel is requesting clearance to be allowed to dock in the port to receive bunkers and stores.

If approval is granted by the department of health, the vessel will dock, refuel and South African passengers will be allowed to disembark. However, it is believed that only crew are aboard the ship.