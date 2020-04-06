#DearMrPresident: South Africans call on Cyril Ramaphosa in week two of lockdown
South Africans are now in week two of the nationwide lockdown and are craving input from President Cyril Ramaphosa, taking to social media with a hashtag to evoke a response from the country's leader.
On Sunday and on Monday morning social media users shared their comments and questions for Ramaphosa under the hashtag #DearMrPresident.
Here is what some tweeps had to say:
#DearMrPresident Thank you for taking courages steps during this trying time. Please do not give us up to be used as Guinea pigs 🙏‼️@PresidencyZA#Ramaphosa— #TheKasiGupta (@DjElectroDSA) April 5, 2020
#DearMrPresident do U think the situation Will be better after the #LockdownSA cause now even more people are affected and even teacher and learners are🙋🏻♂️🤔🤔🤦🏼♂️— Olwethu Ndwandwe (@OlwethuNdwandw7) April 5, 2020
#DearMrPresident my cuz passed on this morning & I can’t get a permit to go home 😢 Been driving around police stations and I’m told I need a death certificate which takes a day to release. I have a death report & can’t be assisted. 💔#LockdownSA— Millicent Mashile (@MillyMashile) April 5, 2020
#DearMrPresident Looking at the #GBV cases since the #LockdownSA vs #Covid19SA positive cases, why is the latter more important?— Madluphuthu (@Tsatsebilities) April 5, 2020
Ministers keep on relaxing the lockdown rules while numbers of infected go up. What is the end goal here, making people comfortable or saving lives? Is this about being a likable government or effective government? #COVID2019 #DearMrPresident #CoronavirusInSA #LockdownSA— Dzivhani Mvula (@dzivhanip) April 4, 2020
The argument that lifting the ban of cigarettes to aid the economy is a mute point. Every other industry is facing the same. If @NationalCoGTA lift cigarettes, you will end up lifting everything else #DearMrPresident #21daylockdownSA— (((Mo2X2X))) (@MityMo786) April 5, 2020
#DearMrPresident— Ayabonga Kekana (@Ayabonga_Kekana) April 5, 2020
I suggest that you extend the #Lockdown and intensify regulations. This virus is a time ticking bomb, waiting to kill us all.
While at it, kindly provide shelter for victims of GBV. pic.twitter.com/1iStcE7rxz
#DearMrPresident,— Pan Africano🇿🇦 (@PanAfricology) April 5, 2020
So it has come to this where even essential service workers i.e. nurses whom you dont even pay danger allowances are shot at by your brutal #SANDF & #SAPS ???@PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa @HealthZA @DrZweliMkhize @JacksonMthembu_ @MYANC #Covid19SA #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/oUoCZVdFO0