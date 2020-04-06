South Africa

#DearMrPresident: South Africans call on Cyril Ramaphosa in week two of lockdown

06 April 2020 - 17:51 By Unathi Nkanjeni
South Africans have taken to social media to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa questions about lockdown.
South Africans have taken to social media to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa questions about lockdown.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

South Africans are now in week two of the nationwide lockdown and are craving input  from President Cyril Ramaphosa, taking to social media with a hashtag to evoke a response from the country's leader.

On Sunday and on Monday morning social media users shared their comments and questions for Ramaphosa under the hashtag #DearMrPresident.

Here is what some tweeps had to say:

Bill Gates, Trevor Noah, death threats & that vaccine: how it all went wrong

Here is how it all went wrong:
News
7 hours ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Health dept lashes out at fake news as people 'refuse' testing

The mother of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the English Premier League champions ...
News
13 hours ago

Ramaphosa defends army and police in response to urgent lockdown court case

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the conduct - “in general” - of the 18,000 police and defence force personnel enforcing government’s Covid-19 ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa
  2. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  3. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  4. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  5. 28 new Covid-19 cases bring Western Cape's total to 446, says Winde South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown serenade
One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
X