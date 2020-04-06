South Africa

Explosive sound rings out before Soshanguve school burns

06 April 2020 - 17:04 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A school in Soshanguve suffered serious damage in an explosion and fire on Monday. It seems the school was also burgled.
A school in Soshanguve suffered serious damage in an explosion and fire on Monday. It seems the school was also burgled.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

An administration block at a Soshanguve secondary school was ravaged by an apparent explosion and fire on Monday morning.

The Gauteng education department confirmed the incident at Amogelang Secondary School in Soshanguve.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said members of the community said they heard a loud bang which sounded like an explosion coming from the school. Subsequently, a fire broke out in the administration block.

“Fire fighters attended the scene and managed to extinguish the fire. Unfortunately the administration block was burnt down. Sadly, there was nothing to salvage from this unfortunate incident.

“The fire destroyed files, photocopy machines, computers, printers and other items. Fortunately, nutrition and learners' scripts were stored elsewhere,” Lesufi said.

The extent of the loss is still to be determined.

The fire department has launched an investigation to determine the cause of fire. Police were also on scene and are investigating.

“ It looks like this was a break-in because some of the locks and doors were broken.

“We appeal to anyone who might have information on this unfortunate act to share it with the police. It is disappointing that yet another school has been destroyed by fire,” Lesufi said.

MORE

Parkview Junior School's hall goes up in flames, workers unharmed

A hall at Parkview Junior School was gutted by fire in the early hours of Tuesday
News
1 week ago

Man sets girlfriend's house alight, killing five family members

A 32-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly set the house of his girlfriend alight and in the process killing five people.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa
  2. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  3. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  4. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  5. 28 new Covid-19 cases bring Western Cape's total to 446, says Winde South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown serenade
One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
X