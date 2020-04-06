Game-changers: two inventions vital to the battle against Covid-19

When a Wits inventor walked off with an international prize late last year, he had no idea how important his invention would become as Covid-19 hit the world.

Michael Lucas, a PhD student in the school of mechanical engineering, had over the course of five years developed a metallised coating that can be added to surfaces in hospitals to make them capable of self-sanitising.

Lucas said the Covid-19 pandemic had propelled the use of sanitisers, both commercially and domestically, to the fore but in the meantime, bacteria start adapting and becoming resistant to it.

According to a study — the first of its kind — published in Science Translational Medicine in 2018, it came to light that bacteria had begun adjusting to alcohol-based sanitisers and were becoming “more tolerant”.

Lucas explained: “Sanitiser-tolerant bacteria, particularly within hospitals, would put even greater strain on infection prevention and control practices.”

He said the novel coronavirus had also put “increased pressure on the need for adequate surface sanitation in hospitals and other health-care facilities”.