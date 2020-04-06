Homeless with a title deed: Soweto land owners' 10-year battle

For farmworker Zwelakhe Manana, having a piece of land on which to build a home for his wife and children had been a lifelong dream.

But after nearly a decade of bureaucratic bungling by the City of Johannesburg and the Joburg Property Company — and a protracted court battle which still rages — the 29-year-old has all but abandoned hope.

“I regret buying that land, after 10 years I have nothing to show for it,” he told Times Select.

Manana, who works on a farm in northern KwaZulu-Natal, was one of nine people who purchased residential stands in Zondi, Soweto, as part of the city’s “land regularisation programme” between 2009 and 2014.