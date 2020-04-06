IN PICTURES | Street vendor arrested for selling goods during lockdown

A street vendor was arrested at Esangweni taxi rank in Tembisa for selling newspapers and sweets during the 21-day lockdown.

Sihle Nkabinde was escorted by police on Monday, despite the announcement from co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma that informal traders could continue to earn a living during the lockdown.

Nkabinde tried to show her permit allowing her to trade to the officers, but was arrested and ordered to pack up her stock.