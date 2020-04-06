Informal settlements a tinderbox of discontent, warn activists

“While we want to comply as far as the lockdown is concerned, the conditions that have been put upon us are not practical. To talk of physical distancing when thousands of people are sharing a tap is bizarre,” Zikode said.

“Right now the biggest cry, bigger than the virus itself, is the threat of hunger. Many people are unemployed or self-employed. They wake up every morning and have to hustle to put a plate on the table. There is no money saved because people have not been working.

“The fear right now is that people could be safe from the virus [during lockdown], but if they are safe from that one they would not be safe from hunger and starvation.”

Zikode said there was no clarity from relevant government departments about feeding schemes and other possible interventions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

“We are receiving calls from the community saying we cannot go on like this, that 21 days is too much with this kind of frustration.

“People want to comply with all the regulations but this cannot happen without having food in their stomachs. Something needs to be urgently done to address this,” Zikode said.