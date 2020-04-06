LISTEN | How to fight anxiety and depression caused by the lockdown

“The 21-day lockdown may sound like a short time but for some isolation can lead to increased anxiety and depression,” says clinical psychologist and board member of the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Dr Colinda Linde.

She says anxiety will continue to increase as the fight against Covid-19 goes on, because this is a situation the world has never faced before.

“In any situation where there are lots of unknowns and uncertainties, very little control, no clear end in sight, and high levels of threat, stress levels will increase,” she said.

With many South Africans spending time at home as a physical distancing measure to curb the spread of the virus, Linde says every individual will have different coping mechanisms.

Some will be in a state of denial, where they convince themselves that the pandemic will be over soon and things will go back to normal as they count down to the end of the lockdown.

“I really worry about this because the day that lockdown ends, things aren't suddenly going to be normal. This is one of the ways we set ourselves up for anxiety and stress,” she said.

And then there is comfort eating and binge TV watching and constantly being on social media. This is fine but it can also become a problem in its own right.

LISTEN BELOW TO DR LINDE'S SUGGESTIONS ON HOW TO OVERCOME LOCKDOWN STRESS AND ANXIETY: