Man killed over backpack and speaker in Eastern Cape

Three men were arrested in Walmer, Eastern Cape, after allegedly killing a man following an argument about a backpack and a speaker, police said.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Xolani Maneli, his younger brother and other men were at a house in a township in Walmer when an argument broke out about the items.

Naidu said Maneli and his brother left the house but were followed by three others who allegedly attacked the brothers with sticks and knives.

Maneli's brother managed to escape, Naidu said, but the 21-year-old was beaten and stabbed to death.

Three men aged 28, 30 and 48 were arrested and are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court.