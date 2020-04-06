South Africa

Panic in Chatsworth after man in hospital tests positive for Covid-19

06 April 2020 - 12:27 By Suthentria Govender
A Chatsworth man has become one of the first people in the south Durban township to test positive for the virus.
The family of a Chatsworth man - believed to be the first person to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the sprawling south Durban township - are in self-isolation and dealing with a panicked community.

It is understood the man was admitted to RK Khan Hospital last week with flu-like symptoms. 

He was transferred to Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg - a state facility that has been identified as a treatment centre for Covid-19 - where he is recovering.

Local councillor Previn Vedan told TimesLIVE on Monday that the man's family and neighbours were in quarantine at their homes and waiting to be tested.

“He is doing quite well, doctors are constantly monitoring him.”

Vedan, who is in contact with the man's family, said they were not sure how he had contracted the virus.

“They are at their home, they are quarantined and safe. They have been very strong and calm, and knew exactly what to do when the situation arose.”

Vedan appealed for calm in the community.

“With something like this, there is always panic. We want people to keep calm and follow the directives of the lockdown.”

He warned residents to stop circulating pictures and personal information of the man and his family.

“Going to his look at his house and circulating fake information is not going to help the situation. It's just going to make people more tense,” said Vedan.

