Premier Alan Winde reports man to police for saying Covid-19 swabs are contaminated
Western Cape premier Alan Winde has strongly denied claims by a Cape Town man that Covid-19 testing swabs have been contaminated.
The man took to Facebook on Sunday claiming that Covid-19 swabs in the country have been contaminated. TimesLIVE has taken a decision not to identify him as a possible criminal matter is under investigation.
The man said in a video that the government would be sending thousands of officials “door to door” to test citizens for Covid-19. “Do not under any circumstances allow them to test them. There is a possibility that the swabs are contaminated with Covid-19. If they stick the swabs into your mouth and up your nose, there is a strong possibility to spread the virus. Don’t take the risk. Deny being tested,” he said.
Winde said he had reported the matter to the police on Sunday but had not formally laid a charge.
“We strongly condemn spreading fake news. The Western Cape government has released messaging on our social media channels to indicate that the content of the video is false.
“Testing is performed with a mouth swab, which is clinically safe and not contaminated. We are aware of other similar messages being shared about testing and we urge people not to share this kind of content as it causes widespread fear and panic.
“It could also result in people not wanting to test out of fear or mistrust, which could have a severe impact on their health and the health of others,” Winde said.
National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo was not reached for comment on Monday morning.