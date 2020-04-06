Premier Alan Winde reports man to police for saying Covid-19 swabs are contaminated

Winde said he had reported the matter to the police on Sunday but had not formally laid a charge.

“We strongly condemn spreading fake news. The Western Cape government has released messaging on our social media channels to indicate that the content of the video is false.

“Testing is performed with a mouth swab, which is clinically safe and not contaminated. We are aware of other similar messages being shared about testing and we urge people not to share this kind of content as it causes widespread fear and panic.

“It could also result in people not wanting to test out of fear or mistrust, which could have a severe impact on their health and the health of others,” Winde said.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo was not reached for comment on Monday morning.