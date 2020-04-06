South Africa

Premier Alan Winde reports man to police for saying Covid-19 swabs are contaminated

06 April 2020 - 11:53 By Iavan Pijoos
A man whose identity is known to TimesLIVE has been spreading fake news on Facebook about Covid-19 testing just as the government is sending out thousands of officials to test door-to-door for the virus. The number of positive Covid-19 cases in SA has risen to more than 1,500.
A man whose identity is known to TimesLIVE has been spreading fake news on Facebook about Covid-19 testing just as the government is sending out thousands of officials to test door-to-door for the virus. The number of positive Covid-19 cases in SA has risen to more than 1,500.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has strongly denied claims by a Cape Town man that Covid-19 testing swabs have been contaminated.

The man took to Facebook on Sunday claiming that Covid-19 swabs in the country have been contaminated. TimesLIVE has taken a decision not to identify him as a possible criminal matter is under investigation.

The man said in a video that the government would be sending thousands of officials “door to door” to test citizens for Covid-19. “Do not under any circumstances allow them to test them. There is a possibility that the swabs are contaminated with Covid-19. If they stick the swabs into your mouth and up your nose, there is a strong possibility to spread the virus. Don’t take the risk. Deny being tested,” he said.

Winde said he had reported the matter to the police on Sunday but had not formally laid a charge.

“We strongly condemn spreading fake news. The Western Cape government has released messaging on our social media channels to indicate that the content of the video is false.

“Testing is performed with a mouth swab, which is clinically safe and not contaminated. We are aware of other similar messages being shared about testing and we urge people not to share this kind of content as it causes widespread fear and panic.

“It could also result in people not wanting to test out of fear or mistrust, which could have a severe impact on their health and the health of others,” Winde said.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo was not reached for comment on Monday morning.

MORE

Health experts denounce growing Covid-19 stigma

In the battle to defeat Covid-19, a young Khayelitsha mother and her family have an unwelcome secondary fight on their hands - against the stigma ...
News
1 day ago

Health expert: 'There is an urgent need to upscale Covid-19 testing facilities'

The total number of people testing positive for the deadly coronavirus in SA is "an underestimate of the burden of Covid-19".
News
1 day ago

'It's uncomfortable but you've got to be strong' - SA rolls out mobile testing for Covid-19

South African public health care workers dispersed into the buzzing streets of Johannesburg's Yeoville neighbourhood on Friday as Africa's worst ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa
  2. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  3. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  4. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  5. 28 new Covid-19 cases bring Western Cape's total to 446, says Winde South Africa

Latest Videos

One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
Stories from the streets: Homelessness during the time of Covid-19
X