Prophet Bushiri is raising funds for Covid-19, says church after criticism

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has dismissed social media criticism about its leader Shepherd Bushiri asking for money from his followers.

The church said Bushiri was on a global fundraising campaign to raise money needed in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

A video of the self-proclaimed prophet telling his followers to pay their tithes and offerings to a displayed bank account was doing rounds on social media over the weekend.

“You are saying, 'It's a Sunday and I cannot go without my offering.' There's a church account I'm putting on the screen right now,” says Bushiri in the 27-second video.

“The prophet intends for raise more money from willing well-wishers across the globe — the money needed to buy ventilators, face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers, which will be given freely to any place where it’s needed,” said Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo on Monday.