Prophet Bushiri is raising funds for Covid-19, says church after criticism

06 April 2020 - 15:30 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The Enlightened Christian Gathering church has dismissed claims that its leader Shepherd Bushiri is demanding money from followers. File photo.
The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has dismissed social media criticism about its leader Shepherd Bushiri asking for money from his followers.

The church said Bushiri was on a global fundraising campaign to raise money needed in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

A video of the self-proclaimed prophet telling his followers to pay their tithes and offerings to a displayed bank account was doing rounds on social media over the weekend.

“You are saying, 'It's a Sunday and I cannot go without my offering.' There's a church account I'm putting on the screen right now,” says Bushiri in the 27-second video.

The prophet intends for raise more money from willing well-wishers across the globe — the money needed to buy ventilators, face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers, which will be given freely to any place where it’s needed,” said Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo on Monday.

“Plans are already under way to construct at least three hospitals in Southern Africa, which will be helping disaster victims whenever they occur,” said Nyondo.

He said Bushiri had previously raised money for victims of Cyclone Idai.

“We would also want to clarify social media circulations that Prophet Bushiri is demanding money from his church members through a televised address,” he said.

“The truth of the matter is that ECG is a church organisation supported by willing members, partners, followers and well-wishers, who contribute voluntarily to the functionality of the church.

“At no time has Prophet Bushiri demanded money from his members. Members do so willingly as part of their resolve to serve God through supporting the ECG church.”

