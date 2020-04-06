Public refusing Covid-19 tests due to fake news: Gauteng health department

Many people don't want to be tested for Covid-19 because of a “fake news” video saying that the swabs used to test for the illness are contaminated.

According to the Gauteng health department, this has hampered the country's efforts to curb the spread of the fatal respiratory illness.

The department said on Monday that it had come across difficulties in its community-testing initiative, as some people refused to be tested because of false information they had received.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the video, which stated that swabs used to test the public already contained the virus, was the main culprit.

“In the video the public is misled not to agree to being tested because the swabs which will be used for the tests are allegedly contaminated with Covid-19. We wish to state categorically that this is not true and we can assure the public that the screening and testing will not expose anyone to Covid-19 in any way,” said Kekana.