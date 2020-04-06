SA military recruits doctors and nurses to fight Covid-19

Medical doctors, nurses, clinical associates and operational emergency-care practitioners are wanted.

The operation is now under way and is envisaged to continue until June 23, the service said.

"The SAMHS is reinforcing, regrouping and strengthening its medical capacity in the wake of the national state of disaster," it added.

The SAMHS is working in conjunction with the national department of health in support of the nationwide operation to curb the spread of Covid-19.