SA's expedition to Marion Island downsized over coronavirus fears

The government has cancelled field science activities and dramatically reduced the size of this year’s expedition to Marion Island because of the coronavirus infection.

SA manages a weather station at the remote base on the sub-Antarctic Indian Ocean island.

This year’s voyage, which forms part of SA’s national Antarctic programme, had to be reconfigured in line with national regulations aimed at curbing the pandemic, according to a statement issued late last week by Judy Beaumont, deputy director-general of oceans and coasts.

Not only will field science activities be scrapped, but all crew and passengers will be quarantined and tested before departure.