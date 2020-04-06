Taxi ranks to be disinfected every three days to help curb Covid-19

All taxi ranks in Gauteng will be sanitised every three days in the fight against Covid-19 as part of a Gauteng transport department initiative.

As part of the initiative, every taxi, commuter and driver will also be sanitised, reported SowetanLIVE

Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo launched the programme at the Sangweni taxi rank in Tembisa, east of Joburg, on Monday.

Outsurance, SA Taxi, AngloGold Ashanti, Clinix Health Group, Armscor and MTN are supporting the initiative.

Mamabolo said Outsurance would provide 120 people who have been trained to disinfect facilities to work as pointsmen.